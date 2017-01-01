From A to B
Machine Learning
Santa Clara, California
We are building an autonomous taxi service with zero reliance on a safety driver. Machine intelligence is absolutely critical in accomplishing this and will enable us to offer the cheapest form of transportation on the planet. We need creative and experienced engineers to lead this effort.
We don't care about degrees, just send us a model that you've trained that blows our minds.
Robotics Engineer
Santa Clara, California
At Voyage we're working to bring about the end-goal of self-driving cars: a world where anyone, anywhere can summon a car directly to their doorstep, travel safely to their destination, all for an extremely low price. Join our world-class team to bring this to the world, and work on the hardest problems in robotics.
We don't care about degrees, just show us something amazing that you've built as a roboticist.
